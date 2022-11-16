Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) closed Tuesday at $2.76 per share, up from $2.43 a day earlier. While Magic Empire Global Limited has overperformed by 13.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Magic Empire Global Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MEGL is recording an average volume of 3.82M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.99%, with a gain of 9.09% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Magic Empire Global Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 20,723 shares of the stock, with a value of $50564.0, following the purchase of 20,723 additional shares during the last quarter.

MEGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.