In Tuesday’s session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) marked $23.00 per share, up from $21.77 in the previous session. While Lemonade Inc. has overperformed by 5.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND fell by -62.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.25 to $15.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on November 19, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for LMND. Wolfe Research also rated LMND shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 17, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Underperform rating on April 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $56. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for LMND, as published in its report on March 09, 2021. Oppenheimer’s report from March 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for LMND shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lemonade Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LMND has an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.05%, with a gain of 20.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.88, showing decline from the present price of $23.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LMND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LMND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LMND has increased by 7.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,181,488 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.39 million, following the purchase of 376,328 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in LMND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -150,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $119.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,933,282.

During the first quarter, GLG Partners LP subtracted a -15,504 position in LMND. Magnetar Financial LLC sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.47%, now holding 3.31 million shares worth $80.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LMND holdings by -24.98% and now holds 3.26 million LMND shares valued at $78.79 million with the lessened -1.08 million shares during the period. LMND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.10% at present.