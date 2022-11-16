Within its last year performance, INM fell by -91.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.25 to $2.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.21% in the last 200 days.

An average volume of 956.89K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.34%, with a gain of 10.76% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 38,245 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 38,245 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,797 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17681.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,797.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 180 position in INM. Two Sigma Advisers LP sold an additional 4249.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -68.75%, now holding 1931.0 shares worth $5890.0. INM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.05% at present.