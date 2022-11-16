As of Tuesday, Sea Limited’s (NYSE:SE) stock closed at $62.31, up from $45.80 the previous day. While Sea Limited has overperformed by 36.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE fell by -81.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $355.99 to $40.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.72% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) to Overweight. A report published by Daiwa Securities on August 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SE. Goldman also rated SE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $196 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. JP Morgan March 04, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 04, 2022, and set its price target from $250 to $105. Goldman resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SE, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. Loop Capital’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for SE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sea Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SE is recording 6.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.25%, with a gain of 32.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $105.00, showing growth from the present price of $62.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SE has decreased by -1.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,188,004 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.4 billion, following the sale of -422,985 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -916,347 additional shares for a total stake of worth $971.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,554,102.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -201,716 position in SE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.64%, now holding 11.12 million shares worth $552.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SE holdings by 10.21% and now holds 10.73 million SE shares valued at $533.18 million with the added 0.99 million shares during the period. SE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.40% at present.