The share price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) rose to $14.34 per share on Tuesday from $13.68. While Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has overperformed by 4.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNOX fell by -38.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.96 to $8.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.51% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on September 15, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Perform’ rating for NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated NNOX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 15, 2020. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on September 15, 2020, and assigned a price target of $65.

Analysis of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NNOX is recording an average volume of 478.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.09%, with a gain of 10.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.75, showing growth from the present price of $14.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNOX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NNOX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NNOX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NNOX has increased by 325.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,446,050 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.73 million, following the purchase of 1,871,656 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NNOX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 269.04%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 592,180 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 812,290.

During the first quarter, Credit Suisse Asset Management added a 3,148 position in NNOX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 711.26%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $5.62 million. NNOX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.00% at present.