PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) closed Tuesday at $18.96 per share, up from $18.47 a day earlier. While PROG Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRG fell by -59.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.51 to $12.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.88% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PROG Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PRG is recording an average volume of 778.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 10.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.40, showing growth from the present price of $18.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PROG Holdings Inc. Shares?

PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Rental & Leasing Services market. When comparing PROG Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.74, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PRG has increased by 41.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,571,019 shares of the stock, with a value of $141.59 million, following the purchase of 2,502,602 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 541,667 additional shares for a total stake of worth $98.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,966,515.

During the first quarter, Vulcan Value Partners LLC added a 52,448 position in PRG. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.72%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $33.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its PRG holdings by -71.59% and now holds 1.63 million PRG shares valued at $26.91 million with the lessened -4.11 million shares during the period.