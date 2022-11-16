EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) marked $4.89 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.95. While EHang Holdings Limited has overperformed by 23.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH fell by -79.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.58 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) recommending Neutral. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded EH shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $33 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on February 07, 2020, and assigned a price target of $14.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of EHang Holdings Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -101.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 317.42K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.84%, with a gain of 25.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing decline from the present price of $4.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 2,176,709 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.16 million, following the purchase of 2,176,709 additional shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion SA made another decreased to its shares in EH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -45.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,002,994 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,216,194.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 64,446 position in EH. Marshall Wace LLP sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -14.74%, now holding 0.88 million shares worth $3.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EH holdings by -2.44% and now holds 0.41 million EH shares valued at $1.55 million with the lessened 10341.0 shares during the period. EH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.60% at present.