Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) marked $1.35 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.17. While Yatsen Holding Limited has overperformed by 15.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YSG fell by -56.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.50 to $0.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.40% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On July 14, 2021, Raymond James started tracking Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 14, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for YSG. Goldman also rated YSG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18.60 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2020.

Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -37.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yatsen Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YSG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.80%, with a gain of 26.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.48, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatsen Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.44%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in YSG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -996,814 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,925,337.

At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its YSG holdings by -20.60% and now holds 3.75 million YSG shares valued at $4.24 million with the lessened -0.97 million shares during the period. YSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 25.60% at present.