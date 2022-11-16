As of Tuesday, Allbirds Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIRD) stock closed at $2.98, up from $2.86 the previous day. While Allbirds Inc. has overperformed by 4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIRD fell by -85.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.73 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.97% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BIRD. Stifel July 20, 2022d the rating to Hold on July 20, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $5. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for BIRD, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. Jefferies’s report from March 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Allbirds Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BIRD is recording 1.47M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.32%, with a gain of 6.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BIRD has increased by 391.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,352,808 shares of the stock, with a value of $28.73 million, following the purchase of 6,655,029 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2,123.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,459,146 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,716,199.

During the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC subtracted a -145,399 position in BIRD. Franklin Advisers, Inc. sold an additional -2.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -46.64%, now holding 3.03 million shares worth $10.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC increased its BIRD holdings by 86.62% and now holds 2.52 million BIRD shares valued at $8.68 million with the added 1.17 million shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.70% at present.