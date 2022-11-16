Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) marked $141.18 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $134.96. While Atlassian Corporation has overperformed by 4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TEAM fell by -67.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $448.00 to $114.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) to Neutral. A report published by Macquarie on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TEAM. Bernstein also rated TEAM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $257 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Goldman June 27, 2022d the rating to Buy on June 27, 2022, and set its price target from $279 to $300. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TEAM, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from December 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $442 for TEAM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Atlassian Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -334.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.05M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TEAM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 15.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $208.40, showing growth from the present price of $141.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlassian Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TEAM has increased by 8.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,693,727 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.6 billion, following the purchase of 1,803,544 additional shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC made another increased to its shares in TEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 41.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,095,358 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.45 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,134,346.

During the first quarter, WCM Investment Management LLC added a 2,523,053 position in TEAM. Sands Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.7 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.82%, now holding 5.8 million shares worth $1.18 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its TEAM holdings by 9.54% and now holds 5.7 million TEAM shares valued at $1.15 billion with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. TEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.