The share price of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) rose to $2.88 per share on Tuesday from $2.85. While Atai Life Sciences N.V. has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATAI fell by -77.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.11 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 30, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI. ROTH Capital also rated ATAI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 11, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATAI, as published in its report on September 01, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from July 13, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for ATAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

To gain a thorough understanding of Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATAI is recording an average volume of 754.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.40%, with a gain of 2.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.30, showing growth from the present price of $2.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atai Life Sciences N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.51%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATAI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATAI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in ATAI has increased by 279.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,138,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.11 million, following the purchase of 4,519,879 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,134,625.

ATAI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.60% at present.