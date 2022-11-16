In Tuesday’s session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) marked $27.16 per share, up from $25.69 in the previous session. While New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDU rose by 27.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.89 to $8.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.35% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On October 27, 2022, CLSA Upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on July 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EDU. JP Morgan June 13, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for EDU, as published in its report on June 13, 2022. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EDU has an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.39%, with a loss of -6.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.43, showing growth from the present price of $27.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,000,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $189.92 million, following the purchase of 8,000,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in EDU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -51.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -5,073,662 additional shares for a total stake of worth $112.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,739,526.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC added a 691,644 position in EDU. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 33034.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.84%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $94.59 million. EDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.