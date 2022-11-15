A share of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) closed at $52.84 per share on Monday, down from $55.27 day before. While Twilio Inc. has underperformed by -4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO fell by -82.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $313.39 to $41.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) to Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TWLO. Cowen also Downgraded TWLO shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2022. BofA Securities November 02, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for TWLO, as published in its report on November 02, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from September 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $80 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Twilio Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TWLO is registering an average volume of 4.96M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a gain of 15.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.18, showing growth from the present price of $52.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TWLO has increased by 21.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,535,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.16 billion, following the purchase of 2,746,644 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in TWLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 275,523 additional shares for a total stake of worth $623.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,387,564.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. added a 891,897 position in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 1.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.51%, now holding 6.83 million shares worth $507.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TWLO holdings by 21.89% and now holds 6.4 million TWLO shares valued at $475.62 million with the added 1.15 million shares during the period. TWLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.