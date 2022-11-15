Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) closed Monday at $12.31 per share, up from $12.22 a day earlier. While Life Time Group Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTH fell by -37.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.37 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) to Underweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 01, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for LTH. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LTH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for LTH, as published in its report on November 01, 2021. Mizuho’s report from November 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for LTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LTH is recording an average volume of 416.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.17%, with a gain of 28.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.90, showing growth from the present price of $12.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Life Time Group Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Teacher Retirement System of Texa’s position in LTH has decreased by -0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,203,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $54.58 million, following the sale of -982 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in LTH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,056 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,193,983.

During the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC added a 167,277 position in LTH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.78 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.86%, now holding 4.2 million shares worth $44.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I increased its LTH holdings by 1.56% and now holds 3.59 million LTH shares valued at $37.7 million with the added 55161.0 shares during the period. LTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.