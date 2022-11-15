In Monday’s session, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) marked $3.39 per share, down from $3.75 in the previous session. While Tattooed Chef Inc. has underperformed by -9.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTCF fell by -79.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.00 to $3.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.10% in the last 200 days.

On October 24, 2022, Cowen Downgraded Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) to Market Perform. A report published by UBS on September 30, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TTCF. ROTH Capital also Downgraded TTCF shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 09, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on December 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for TTCF, as published in its report on December 03, 2020. ROTH Capital’s report from November 17, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $26 for TTCF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -43.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TTCF has an average volume of 782.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.51%, with a loss of -22.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.62, showing growth from the present price of $3.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTCF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tattooed Chef Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTCF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTCF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTCF has increased by 5.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,880,139 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.68 million, following the purchase of 153,045 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TTCF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 137,765 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,553,973.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 28,378 position in TTCF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 36625.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.43%, now holding 0.86 million shares worth $4.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its TTCF holdings by -5.16% and now holds 0.62 million TTCF shares valued at $2.94 million with the lessened 33722.0 shares during the period. TTCF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.00% at present.