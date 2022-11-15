Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) closed Monday at $0.30 per share, up from $0.27 a day earlier. While Secoo Holding Limited has overperformed by 11.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SECO fell by -67.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.99 to $0.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.13% in the last 200 days.

On August 05, 2019, Jefferies started tracking Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Secoo Holding Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SECO is recording an average volume of 333.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a gain of 18.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Secoo Holding Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SECO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SECO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in SECO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.44%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,749 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,749,462.

At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its SECO holdings by -35.55% and now holds 50747.0 SECO shares valued at $14564.0 with the lessened 27996.0 shares during the period. SECO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.30% at present.