RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) marked $38.63 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $40.12. While RingCentral Inc. has underperformed by -3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RNG fell by -86.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $276.41 to $28.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -47.85% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for RNG. MoffettNathanson also rated RNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $59. MKM Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RNG, as published in its report on August 04, 2022. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of RingCentral Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.15M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RNG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.83%, with a gain of 31.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.12, showing growth from the present price of $38.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RingCentral Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RNG has increased by 11.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,613,227 shares of the stock, with a value of $412.5 million, following the purchase of 1,151,767 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 913,199 additional shares for a total stake of worth $295.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,331,217.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 321,939 position in RNG. Alkeon Capital Management LLC sold an additional 54655.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.48%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $129.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its RNG holdings by -35.53% and now holds 3.19 million RNG shares valued at $113.37 million with the lessened -1.76 million shares during the period. RNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.20% at present.