Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) closed Monday at $34.38 per share, down from $34.90 a day earlier. While Rivian Automotive Inc. has underperformed by -1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RIVN fell by -73.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.47 to $19.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.11% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2022, Truist started tracking Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) recommending Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on September 28, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 13, 2022, and assigned a price target of $61. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for RIVN, as published in its report on June 02, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas’s report from May 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for RIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RIVN is recording an average volume of 16.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.04%, with a gain of 9.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.88, showing growth from the present price of $34.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RIVN has decreased by -13.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 141,564,738 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.95 billion, following the sale of -21,231,474 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 44.57%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,849,290 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.57 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 44,923,702.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,869,284 position in RIVN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 14.91 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 157.16%, now holding 24.39 million shares worth $852.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management L decreased its RIVN holdings by -1.95% and now holds 21.76 million RIVN shares valued at $761.01 million with the lessened -0.43 million shares during the period. RIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.00% at present.