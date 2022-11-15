The share price of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) fell to $0.83 per share on Monday from $0.92. While Compugen Ltd. has underperformed by -9.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -85.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.34 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.86% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold. Stifel also rated CGEN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 13, 2020. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CGEN, as published in its report on April 22, 2020. SunTrust’s report from March 24, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for CGEN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Compugen Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGEN is recording an average volume of 1.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a loss of -2.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 27.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nikko Asset Management Americas,’s position in CGEN has decreased by -7.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,363,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.06 million, following the sale of -501,874 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CGEN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,462 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,876,715.

During the first quarter, Taylor Frigon Capital Management added a 880,325 position in CGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.02%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $1.24 million. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 27.10% at present.