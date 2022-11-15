REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) closed Monday at $0.67 per share, up from $0.65 a day earlier. While REE Automotive Ltd. has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REE fell by -82.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.49 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.52% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) recommending Underweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for REE. Morgan Stanley also rated REE shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 14, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on August 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for REE, as published in its report on August 02, 2021.

Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of REE Automotive Ltd.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -205.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and REE is recording an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.31%, with a gain of 18.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REE Automotive Ltd. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 19,634,984 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.02 million, following the purchase of 19,634,984 additional shares during the last quarter. Excellence Investments Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in REE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -26.08%.

At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its REE holdings by 12.40% and now holds 9.17 million REE shares valued at $5.61 million with the added 1.01 million shares during the period. REE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.00% at present.