The share price of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) rose to $1.14 per share on Monday from $1.10. While Bit Digital Inc. has overperformed by 3.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT fell by -90.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.94 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -76.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Bit Digital Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BTBT is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.99%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Capital Management LLC’s position in BTBT has increased by 48.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,619,174 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.84 million, following the purchase of 1,179,403 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Asset Management made another increased to its shares in BTBT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 61.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 359,525 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 945,431.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 744,060 position in BTBT. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 378.01%, now holding 0.85 million shares worth $0.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its BTBT holdings by 48.09% and now holds 0.78 million BTBT shares valued at $0.83 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. BTBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.30% at present.