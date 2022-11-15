Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) marked $26.01 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $26.52. While Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTYX rose by 13.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.29 to $9.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.41% in the last 200 days.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VTYX. Credit Suisse also rated VTYX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 09, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on March 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $30. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VTYX, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VTYX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 699.09K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VTYX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.37%, with a loss of -0.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTYX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTYX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTYX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Logos Global Management LP made another decreased to its shares in VTYX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -201,600 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,312,680.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC subtracted a -2,060,402 position in VTYX. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.71%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $61.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its VTYX holdings by 12.08% and now holds 1.77 million VTYX shares valued at $57.17 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. VTYX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.50% at present.