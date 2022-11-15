Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) closed Monday at $31.10 per share, up from $30.56 a day earlier. While Cross Country Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCRN rose by 23.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.12 to $15.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 05, 2022, Truist Downgraded Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on January 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CCRN. The Benchmark Company also Upgraded CCRN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 05, 2021. BMO Capital Markets November 23, 2020d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CCRN, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. The Benchmark Company’s report from November 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CCRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 69.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 61.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CCRN is recording an average volume of 913.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.58%, with a loss of -7.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.50, showing growth from the present price of $31.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cross Country Healthcare Inc. Shares?

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Staffing & Employment Services market. When comparing Cross Country Healthcare Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 48.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCRN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCRN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CCRN has increased by 0.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,410,005 shares of the stock, with a value of $200.66 million, following the purchase of 26,891 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCRN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 123,952 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,699,871.

During the first quarter, Systematic Financial Management L added a 76,141 position in CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional 48203.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.80%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $62.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its CCRN holdings by 5.57% and now holds 1.64 million CCRN shares valued at $60.78 million with the added 86397.0 shares during the period. CCRN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.88% at present.