The share price of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) fell to $0.72 per share on Monday from $0.82. While Quince Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -12.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QNCX fell by -94.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.37 to $0.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and QNCX is recording an average volume of 209.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.07%, with a loss of -15.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether QNCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Quince Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QNCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QNCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in QNCX has decreased by -37.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,056,669 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.06 million, following the sale of -1,218,879 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in QNCX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -298,859 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 781,827.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC subtracted a -13,946 position in QNCX. Federated MDTA LLC purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 27.81%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $0.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its QNCX holdings by -35.05% and now holds 0.52 million QNCX shares valued at $0.52 million with the lessened -0.28 million shares during the period. QNCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.70% at present.