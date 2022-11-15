Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -79.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.20 to $6.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.31% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for HCAT. Piper Sandler September 13, 2022d the rating to Neutral on September 13, 2022, and set its price target from $21 to $11. Stifel August 05, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for HCAT, as published in its report on August 05, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Health Catalyst Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HCAT is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a gain of 42.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.47, showing growth from the present price of $9.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HCAT has increased by 5.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,492,511 shares of the stock, with a value of $48.44 million, following the purchase of 276,997 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in HCAT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.37%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 627,833 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,463,608.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 668,916 position in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 2.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 358.58%, now holding 2.83 million shares worth $24.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its HCAT holdings by -26.29% and now holds 2.7 million HCAT shares valued at $23.85 million with the lessened -0.96 million shares during the period.