The share price of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) fell to $17.03 per share on Monday from $17.71. While Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has underperformed by -3.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSPD fell by -75.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.72 to $13.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.14% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) to Neutral. A report published by MoffettNathanson on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LSPD. BTIG Research also reiterated LSPD shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 26, 2022. Scotiabank November 05, 2021d the rating to Sector Outperform on November 05, 2021, and set its price target from $121 to $103. SMBC Nikko initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for LSPD, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from September 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $145 for LSPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 37.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LSPD is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.34%, with a gain of 13.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.90, showing growth from the present price of $17.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

