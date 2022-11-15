The share price of Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) rose to $20.75 per share on Monday from $20.48. While Toast Inc. has overperformed by 1.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOST fell by -56.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.98 to $11.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.62% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) to Buy. A report published by UBS on September 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for TOST. Wells Fargo also rated TOST shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Sell rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for TOST, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. Bernstein’s report from March 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TOST shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Toast Inc. (TOST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Toast Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TOST is recording an average volume of 5.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.92%, with a gain of 10.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.17, showing growth from the present price of $20.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toast Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in TOST has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,755,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $900.28 million, following the purchase of 110,917 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TOST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 788.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,552,159 additional shares for a total stake of worth $486.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,031,489.

During the first quarter, HMI Capital Management LP added a 2,513,950 position in TOST. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased an additional 2.02 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.95%, now holding 14.69 million shares worth $324.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Generation Investment Management increased its TOST holdings by 45.12% and now holds 14.63 million TOST shares valued at $323.22 million with the added 4.55 million shares during the period. TOST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.00% at present.