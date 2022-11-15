As of Monday, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BILL) stock closed at $123.11, down from $125.38 the previous day. While Bill.com Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -63.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $345.55 to $89.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 15, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) recommending Positive. A report published by Morgan Stanley on September 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for BILL. Oppenheimer also rated BILL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $150 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 27, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on May 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $140. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BILL, as published in its report on April 05, 2022. Oppenheimer’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $285 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BILL is recording 2.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 17.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $182.20, showing growth from the present price of $123.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bill.com Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BILL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BILL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BILL has increased by 0.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,339,521 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.78 billion, following the purchase of 98,357 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BILL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 94,694 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.17 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,752,731.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 1,935 position in BILL. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.64%, now holding 6.07 million shares worth $808.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. increased its BILL holdings by 1.10% and now holds 5.63 million BILL shares valued at $750.57 million with the added 61447.0 shares during the period. BILL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.10% at present.