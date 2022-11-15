In Monday’s session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) marked $9.09 per share, down from $10.47 in the previous session. While ZimVie Inc. has underperformed by -13.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On June 17, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) recommending Neutral. A report published by Guggenheim on March 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ZIMV.

Analysis of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ZimVie Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZIMV has an average volume of 356.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.39%, with a gain of 8.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing decline from the present price of $9.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZIMV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZimVie Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZIMV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZIMV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ZIMV has increased by 26.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,107,910 shares of the stock, with a value of $27.26 million, following the purchase of 659,606 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,000,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 366,636 position in ZIMV. Balyasny Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.38%, now holding 1.25 million shares worth $10.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its ZIMV holdings by 28.37% and now holds 1.12 million ZIMV shares valued at $9.8 million with the added 0.25 million shares during the period. ZIMV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.