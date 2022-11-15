As of Monday, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AIRS) stock closed at $2.70, down from $3.28 the previous day. While AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -17.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRS fell by -81.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.71 to $3.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.23% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AIRS. SVB Leerink also rated AIRS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AIRS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AIRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AIRS is recording 173.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.17%, with a loss of -47.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AirSculpt Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Driehaus Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in AIRS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -8,506 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,320,400.

At the end of the first quarter, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC increased its AIRS holdings by 3.01% and now holds 0.36 million AIRS shares valued at $2.42 million with the added 10444.0 shares during the period. AIRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.