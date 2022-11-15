As of Monday, Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GETY) stock closed at $6.97, up from $5.31 the previous day. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 31.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -29.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $4.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.21% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) to Buy. A report published by Goldman on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for GETY. Macquarie also rated GETY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 20, 2022. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on August 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. The Benchmark Company August 11, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for GETY, as published in its report on August 11, 2022.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GETY is recording 610.30K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.80%, with a gain of 25.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.56, showing growth from the present price of $6.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) based in the USA. When comparing Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 506.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Koch Industries, Inc.’s position in GETY has increased by 22.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 80,499,254 shares of the stock, with a value of $547.39 million, following the purchase of 14,563,505 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $536.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,921,523.

During the first quarter, Glazer Capital LLC added a 3,953,750 position in GETY. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased an additional 1.0 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 36.58%, now holding 3.73 million shares worth $25.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its GETY holdings by 6.33% and now holds 3.32 million GETY shares valued at $22.55 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.00% at present.