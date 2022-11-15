9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) marked $0.21 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $0.23. While 9F Inc. has underperformed by -8.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFU fell by -84.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.49 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.47% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of 9F Inc. (JFU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of 9F Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 424.29K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JFU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.99%, with a loss of -12.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze 9F Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 47.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JFU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JFU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in JFU has decreased by -0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 230,430 shares of the stock, with a value of $55303.0, following the sale of -1,669 additional shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers LLC made another increased to its shares in JFU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.91%.

JFU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.90% at present.