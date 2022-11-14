Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) marked $0.67 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.69. While Venator Materials PLC has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -80.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.12% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Venator Materials PLC’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 334.70K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VNTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.50%, with a loss of -20.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

The United Kingdom based company Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Chemicals. When comparing Venator Materials PLC shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 501.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 7.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,944,924 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.07 million, following the purchase of 780,918 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,519,540.

During the first quarter, Russell Investment Management LLC subtracted a -1,271,960 position in VNTR. Norges Bank Investment Management sold an additional -0.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.49%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $1.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC decreased its VNTR holdings by -0.96% and now holds 1.33 million VNTR shares valued at $1.22 million with the lessened 12856.0 shares during the period. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.70% at present.