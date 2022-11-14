Currently, Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s (HCTI) stock is trading at $0.17, marking a gain of 4.91% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -94.10% below its 52-week high of $2.83 and 20.00% above its 52-week low of $0.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -73.90% below the high and +20.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, HCTI’s SMA-200 is $0.7863.

As well, it is important to consider HCTI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.18.HCTI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.32, resulting in an 1.78 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI): Earnings History

If we examine Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of -$0.04. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.03, resulting in a -75.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.04. That was a difference of -$0.03 and a surprise of -75.00%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 63.77% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.54% of its stock and 1.50% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc holding total of 70000.0 shares that make 0.18% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 10850.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 30015.0 shares of HCTI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4652.0.

An overview of Healthcare Triangle Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) traded 785,931 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2665 and price change of -0.15. With the moving average of $0.3531 and a price change of -0.35, about 361,656 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, HCTI’s 100-day average volume is 237,450 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.5553 and a price change of -0.91.