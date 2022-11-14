The share price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) rose to $1.14 per share on Friday from $1.09. While Skillz Inc. has overperformed by 4.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SKLZ fell by -90.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.63 to $0.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 12, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) to Sell. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on August 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SKLZ. Citigroup also Downgraded SKLZ shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2.10 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2022. Wedbush Reiterated the rating as Outperform on February 24, 2022, but set its price target from $25 to $7.50. RBC Capital Mkts resumed its ‘Sector Perform’ rating for SKLZ, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SKLZ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Skillz Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SKLZ is recording an average volume of 8.34M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.49%, with a gain of 16.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.45, showing growth from the present price of $1.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SKLZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Skillz Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SKLZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SKLZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SKLZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 79.99%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 8,162,368 additional shares for a total stake of worth $18.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,366,591.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,552,943 position in SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -5.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.17%, now holding 10.42 million shares worth $10.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SKLZ holdings by 34.63% and now holds 9.4 million SKLZ shares valued at $9.68 million with the added 2.42 million shares during the period. SKLZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.60% at present.