In Friday’s session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) marked $0.24 per share, down from $0.25 in the previous session. While iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has underperformed by -5.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ICLK fell by -96.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.44 to $0.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -76.01% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2022, Alliance Global Partners Downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) to Neutral. A report published by China Renaissance on September 29, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ICLK. Alliance Global Partners also rated ICLK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 27, 2020. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ICLK, as published in its report on June 19, 2018. ROTH Capital’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $10 for ICLK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ICLK has an average volume of 239.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.27%, with a gain of 1.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.84, showing growth from the present price of $0.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ICLK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

