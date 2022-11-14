A share of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) closed at $5.71 per share on Friday, down from $5.79 day before. While Golden Sun Education Group Limited has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GSUN is registering an average volume of 448.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 25.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 51.96%, with a loss of -67.92% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Golden Sun Education Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GSUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GSUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in GSUN has increased by 23.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,677 shares of the stock, with a value of $35485.0, following the purchase of 314 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another decreased to its shares in GSUN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -100.00%.

GSUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.17% at present.