A share of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed at $57.46 per share on Friday, up from $50.92 day before. While Coinbase Global Inc. has overperformed by 12.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COIN fell by -82.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $355.20 to $40.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.24% in the last 200 days.

On November 09, 2022, Daiwa Securities Downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for COIN. Daiwa Securities also Upgraded COIN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 09, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on August 31, 2022, and assigned a price target of $80. Keefe Bruyette August 10, 2022d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for COIN, as published in its report on August 10, 2022. Daiwa Securities’s report from August 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $100 for COIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Atlantic Equities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COIN is registering an average volume of 12.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.49%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $82.68, showing growth from the present price of $57.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coinbase Global Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COIN has increased by 76.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,565,898 shares of the stock, with a value of $699.99 million, following the purchase of 4,575,188 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in COIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.79%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,234,090 additional shares for a total stake of worth $511.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,717,135.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, added a 1,701,828 position in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold an additional -1.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -20.23%, now holding 5.53 million shares worth $366.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its COIN holdings by 363.38% and now holds 4.52 million COIN shares valued at $299.31 million with the added 3.54 million shares during the period. COIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.00% at present.