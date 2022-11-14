A share of Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) closed at $0.35 per share on Friday, down from $0.36 day before. While Cazoo Group Ltd has underperformed by -1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CZOO fell by -96.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.44 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.49% in the last 200 days.

On August 10, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CZOO. Goldman also rated CZOO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 25, 2022. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CZOO, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for CZOO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating.

Analysis of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 153.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CZOO is registering an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.37%, with a loss of -2.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.08, showing growth from the present price of $0.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CZOO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cazoo Group Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CZOO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CZOO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,197,618.

During the first quarter, Greenvale Capital LLP added a 25,006,266 position in CZOO. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -8.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.81%, now holding 22.06 million shares worth $7.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marcho Partners LLP decreased its CZOO holdings by -3.43% and now holds 20.56 million CZOO shares valued at $6.58 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. CZOO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.90% at present.