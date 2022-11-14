As of Friday, Cano Health Inc.’s (NYSE:CANO) stock closed at $2.34, up from $2.18 the previous day. While Cano Health Inc. has overperformed by 7.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANO fell by -79.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.97 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.54% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Cowen on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CANO. Credit Suisse also Downgraded CANO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 27, 2022. Truist Initiated an Hold rating on September 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $7. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CANO, as published in its report on June 24, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from June 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CANO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cano Health Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CANO is recording 9.28M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.62%, with a loss of -31.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.26, showing growth from the present price of $2.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cano Health Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CANO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CANO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CANO has increased by 9.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 32,398,334 shares of the stock, with a value of $115.99 million, following the purchase of 2,767,441 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CANO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,882,952 additional shares for a total stake of worth $55.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,429,182.

During the first quarter, JPMorgan Investment Management, I added a 4,211,750 position in CANO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 6.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 223.25%, now holding 10.05 million shares worth $35.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its CANO holdings by 71.09% and now holds 10.01 million CANO shares valued at $35.83 million with the added 4.16 million shares during the period. CANO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.60% at present.