Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) closed Friday at $2.64 per share, up from $2.52 a day earlier. While Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has overperformed by 4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYFM fell by -93.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.01 to $1.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -66.01% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On August 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYFM. Stifel also Downgraded HYFM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $33. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HYFM, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Truist’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for HYFM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HYFM is recording an average volume of 1.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.04%, with a gain of 9.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.69, showing growth from the present price of $2.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYFM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYFM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HYFM has decreased by -21.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,550,259 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.58 million, following the sale of -680,663 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HYFM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 271,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,458,585.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 112,095 position in HYFM. AdvisorShares Investments LLC sold an additional -0.1 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.10%, now holding 1.55 million shares worth $4.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its HYFM holdings by 104.76% and now holds 1.43 million HYFM shares valued at $3.68 million with the added 0.73 million shares during the period. HYFM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.80% at present.