Currently, Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s (BRLT) stock is trading at $6.16, marking a gain of 3.01% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -69.79% below its 52-week high of $20.39 and 71.11% above its 52-week low of $3.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -35.20% below the high and +13.33% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BRLT’s SMA-200 is $7.33.

As well, it is important to consider BRLT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.80.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 56.79. BRLT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 8.08, resulting in an 5.01 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 8 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.63 in simple terms.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT): Earnings History

If we examine Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, slashing the consensus of $0.05. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 40.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.05. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 40.00%.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 6 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.10 and 0.03 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.06 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.10 and also replicates -40.00% growth rate year over year.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.91% of shares. A total of 58 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 54.68% of its stock and 55.74% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gam Holding Ag holding total of 1.01 million shares that make 9.25% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 6.18 million.

The securities firm Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.94 million shares of BRLT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.59%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 5.74 million.

An overview of Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) traded 195,422 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.85 and price change of -1.77. With the moving average of $6.99 and a price change of -0.80, about 149,985 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BRLT’s 100-day average volume is 154,062 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.63 and a price change of +1.37.