The share price of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) rose to $17.42 per share on Friday from $16.10. While KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 8.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KLXE rose by 297.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.47 to $2.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 152.69% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Gabelli & Co Downgraded KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) to Hold. A report published by Piper Jaffray on May 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KLXE. Jefferies also rated KLXE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2019. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KLXE, as published in its report on October 11, 2018.

Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KLXE is recording an average volume of 305.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.39%, with a gain of 19.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing decline from the present price of $17.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLXE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.24%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KLXE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KLXE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tontine Associates LLC’s position in KLXE has increased by 28.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 788,356 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.13 million, following the purchase of 172,692 additional shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in KLXE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.32%.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its KLXE holdings by 54.74% and now holds 0.31 million KLXE shares valued at $4.78 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. KLXE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.50% at present.