A share of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) closed at $13.37 per share on Thursday, up from $12.06 day before. While Tronox Holdings plc has overperformed by 10.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TROX fell by -44.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.95 to $11.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.93% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) recommending Underperform. A report published by Goldman on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TROX. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded TROX shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 19, 2022. UBS November 30, 2021d the rating to Buy on November 30, 2021, and set its price target from $22 to $32. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TROX, as published in its report on October 14, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from May 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for TROX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

It’s important to note that TROX shareholders are currently getting $0.50 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Tronox Holdings plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TROX is registering an average volume of 1.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.62%, with a gain of 20.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.73, showing growth from the present price of $13.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TROX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tronox Holdings plc Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is based in the USA. When comparing Tronox Holdings plc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TROX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TROX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TROX has increased by 15.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,867,714 shares of the stock, with a value of $202.41 million, following the purchase of 2,228,731 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TROX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.18%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 595,174 additional shares for a total stake of worth $144.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,076,620.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -81,746 position in TROX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.69%, now holding 6.42 million shares worth $77.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC increased its TROX holdings by 69.70% and now holds 3.2 million TROX shares valued at $38.41 million with the added 1.31 million shares during the period. TROX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.40% at present.