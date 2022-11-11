A share of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) closed at $44.38 per share on Thursday, up from $42.84 day before. While Callon Petroleum Company has overperformed by 3.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPE fell by -25.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.48 to $31.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.06% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on July 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CPE. ROTH Capital also Upgraded CPE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Truist March 08, 2022d the rating to Buy on March 08, 2022, and set its price target from $64 to $100. JP Morgan January 21, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CPE, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $75 for CPE shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 107.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Callon Petroleum Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 48.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CPE is registering an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.77%, with a loss of -4.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.27, showing growth from the present price of $44.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Callon Petroleum Company Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CPE has increased by 1.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,049,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $309.9 million, following the purchase of 79,857 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CPE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 25.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,346,262 additional shares for a total stake of worth $290.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,610,084.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -170,294 position in CPE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 574.26%, now holding 1.51 million shares worth $66.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CPE holdings by 97.66% and now holds 1.34 million CPE shares valued at $58.81 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. CPE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.20% at present.