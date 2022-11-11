TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) closed Thursday at $45.60 per share, down from $50.69 a day earlier. While TechTarget Inc. has underperformed by -10.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTGT fell by -55.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $111.44 to $50.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.91% in the last 200 days.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for TTGT. Sidoti also rated TTGT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $97 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 07, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on June 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $81. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TTGT, as published in its report on June 23, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from April 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $95 for TTGT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TechTarget Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TTGT is recording an average volume of 176.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a loss of -19.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.62, showing growth from the present price of $45.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTGT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TechTarget Inc. Shares?

TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing TechTarget Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 138.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TTGT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TTGT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TTGT has increased by 0.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,789,738 shares of the stock, with a value of $244.63 million, following the purchase of 20,534 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in TTGT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -120,706 additional shares for a total stake of worth $237.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,678,516.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 15,377 position in TTGT. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional 37514.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.14%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $110.6 million. TTGT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.60% at present.