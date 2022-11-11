Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) closed Thursday at $10.95 per share, up from $10.10 a day earlier. While Hudson Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 8.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HDSN rose by 153.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.16 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.78% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 12, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HDSN. B. Riley FBR Inc. also reiterated HDSN shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 06, 2018. Singular Research December 23, 2013d its ‘BUY – Long-Term’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HDSN, as published in its report on December 23, 2013.

Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 96.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HDSN is recording an average volume of 726.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 7.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $10.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HDSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Technologies Inc. Shares?

Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Hudson Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 247.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

