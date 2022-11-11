Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) marked $13.27 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $12.35. While Alignment Healthcare Inc. has overperformed by 7.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC fell by -40.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.35 to $6.14, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.64% in the last 200 days.

On September 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ALHC. Goldman also rated ALHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $20. Cowen initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ALHC, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Barclays’s report from August 12, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ALHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 945.01K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALHC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a loss of -0.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALHC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALHC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ALHC has increased by 0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,962,883 shares of the stock, with a value of $211.35 million, following the purchase of 4,484 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALHC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 236,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $116.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,805,887.

During the first quarter, Durable Capital Partners LP added a 715,123 position in ALHC. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.28 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.64%, now holding 6.29 million shares worth $83.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ALHC holdings by 5.22% and now holds 4.01 million ALHC shares valued at $53.14 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. ALHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.70% at present.