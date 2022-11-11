As of Thursday, Reed’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REED) stock closed at $0.12, down from $0.13 the previous day. While Reed’s Inc. has underperformed by -1.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REED fell by -78.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.63 to $0.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2019, R. F. Lafferty started tracking Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on April 26, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for REED. Maxim Group also reiterated REED shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $5.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2017. Wunderlich Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 05, 2016, but set its price target from $10 to $8. Maxim Group resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for REED, as published in its report on June 06, 2016. Wunderlich’s report from March 22, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $10 for REED shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Reed’s Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -464.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and REED is recording 373.26K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.22%, with a loss of -0.48% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Reed’s Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FiveT Capital AG made another decreased to its shares in REED during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -425,110 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,650,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -17,454 position in REED. Bard Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.88%, now holding 2.78 million shares worth $0.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Northern Trust Investments, Inc. increased its REED holdings by 14.10% and now holds 0.97 million REED shares valued at $0.13 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. REED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.00% at present.