As of Thursday, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock closed at $214.40, up from $198.28 the previous day. While Paylocity Holding Corporation has overperformed by 8.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCTY fell by -19.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $278.10 to $152.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on September 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for PCTY. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated PCTY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $205 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Wolfe Research April 22, 2022d the rating to Outperform on April 22, 2022, and set its price target from $220 to $240. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PCTY, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. Jefferies’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $255 for PCTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PCTY is recording 452.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $274.62, showing growth from the present price of $214.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paylocity Holding Corporation Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) based in the USA. When comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 133.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 26.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PCTY has increased by 11.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,778,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.27 billion, following the purchase of 1,003,092 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.03%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,756 additional shares for a total stake of worth $854.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,688,117.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,927 position in PCTY. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 17.52%, now holding 1.47 million shares worth $341.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its PCTY holdings by 8.79% and now holds 1.34 million PCTY shares valued at $310.62 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. PCTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.80% at present.